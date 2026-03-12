Tyla Styles This Millennial-Favorite Shoe in the Most 2012 Way Possible

According to her birth certificate, Tyla is Gen Z. Her wardrobe often tells another story. Born in 2002, the “Water” singer regularly channels a millennial approach to style, no better evidenced by her appearance at Valentino’s fall 2026 show this evening.

After a string of headline-making appearances at Paris Fashion Week, the singer stepped out in Rome—creative director Alessandro Michele skipped out on Milan to show in the brand’s hometown this season—for another front row moment pulled straight from the millennial-era playbook. Equal parts boardroom and bottle service, Tyla paired a dusty pink camisole with a micro-mini skirt designed in a wool suiting fabric. While her blouse featured sheer edging and embroidery along the bust, the details of her skirt were subtle. Only a sliver of its pinstriped wool fabric was visible, the rest nearly concealed beneath the hem of her top.

But perhaps the most millennial element of Tyla’s entire outfit were her nude Valentino Rockstud heels. The shoe, once a harbinger of 2010s style, is undergoing something of a renaissance. They were featured in the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, on none other than Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, and re-issued iterations by Michele have caught the attention of fashion girls like Lily Allen and Dakota Johnson. Naturally, today wasn’t Tyla’s first foray with the 2010s status symbol.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In January, Tyla stepped out to a Valentino after-party following its spring 2026 couture show in another pair of blush Rockstuds. She went even further into millennial territory by pairing the lace stompers with skin-tight denim capris (unbuttoned, of course) a cropped fur coat, and a hot pink newsboy cap. Earlier at the show, she wore a one-shoulder embroidered mini dress with polka dotted Rockstuds.

Three pairs of Rockstuds in one season? For someone born in 2002, Tyla is dressing suspiciously millennial.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images