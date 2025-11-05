Tyla’s Vintage Lingerie Dress Puts Us “In a Boudoir Mood”

The visual for Tyla’s latest song “Chanel” is full of Karl Lagerfeld-era fashion gems, but on the red carpet last night, the singer donned an archival look from another European master. In New York, Tyla dipped into John Galliano’s Dior archives for a stunning lingerie dress rooted in runway and celebrity history.

Her metallic green slip originated in Galliano’s spring 1998 show for Dior. Dubbing the collection “In a Boudoir Mood,” Galliano combined lingerie dressing with the decadence of the Belle Époque era, a period of peace and artistic development that began in the late 19th century. “I feel that we are entering a period of our own Belle Epoque as we approach the end of the millennium with a return to romanticism and elegance,” Galliano told the press following the show.

The dress’s single pearl strap on one side contrasted with a sleeve constructed out of pearls and silver jewels on the other. Tyla styled the dress with a stacked pearl choker and a pair of long necklaces, courtesy of Pandora, that draped down her figure.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Technically, the piece isn’t a part of “runway” history, as Galliano forwent a traditional runway show altogether for his second-ever ready-to-wear collection for the house. Instead, he placed his models in an elaborate mansion set constructed inside the Carrousel du Louvre, and allowed them to casually wander between daybeds and vintage furniture. Guests “oohed and aahed” and even interacted with models, which included Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, and Amber Valletta. Furthering the historical bona fides of Tyla’s dress even further, Nicole Kidman wore the design after its runway debut for a Vanity Fair shoot photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

A scene from the Dior spring 1998 collection presentation, from which Tyla’s dress, not pictured, originated. Pool CHARRIAU/PAT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

If Tyla’s looking to remix “Chanel,” might we suggest it to also include the lyrics, “Put me in Dior.” Galliano era specifically.