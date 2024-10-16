Tyla might have found the perfect piece of clothing for a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show afterparty: a lingerie skirt made out of literal bras. After performing her hits during the brand’s runway spectacle, Tyla brought a lingerie sensibility to her signature style as she hit up the rest of the evening’s events.

Though Tyla’s rockstar fur coat, in all its multi-color glory, made quite the statement as she entered the venue, what was happening underneath demanded even more attention. The singer paired a white lace bra with a matching mini skirt. The twist? Her bottoms were made out of dozens of lace bra tops—hanging straps and all.

With a coat of that magnitude, it would have been easy for Tyla to slip on a more traditional pair of underwear to complete her afterparty ‘fit. But her pieced-together bottoms added a cheeky element, especially when paired with sheer slip-on lace heels.

It was a busy night for the singer who was one of the three musical performers (alongside Blackpink’s Lisa and Cher) who graced the Victoria’s Secret runway. Tyla arrived to the event already decked out in the brand’s signature pink hue. She wore a bubblegum confection by Salihb Balta that looked like it was falling off her body.

Later during her performance, the singer slipped into some blinged-out lingerie that consisted of a sheer corset top and a fringed mini skirt and garter detail. She even had her own pair of white angel wings to complete her look.

Tyla discussed her connection to Victoria’s Secret, which staged its first proper runway show since 2018, prior to taking the stage. “Literally, I would always watch Victoria's Secret fashion shows on loop,” she said.

“I was obsessed with watching it and watching the people film. There was a time where I actually thought, Hey, let me just be a Victoria Secret Angel one day,” Tyla explained, adding “But my father said absolutely not.”