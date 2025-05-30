Tyla is taking fashion’s obsession with butter yellow to plunging extremes. Last night in London, the South African star put a risqué twist on the usually minimal spring color.

Tyla, arriving at the celebrity-favorite Chinese restaurant Hakkasan, brought the heat in a draped shirt dress. But unlike the typical, oversized shirt dress, this one was marked by its plunging neckline and short hem. The front of the dress was so low that it plunged past Tyla’s navel. Draping near the skirt brought an elevated feel to the look, while safety pins along the sleeves added a DIY touch. The “Water” singer accessorized her dress’s daring neckline by placing a Boho pendant necklace over her décolletage. Tyla finished everything off with a burgundy statement ring and horsehair boots with a brown ombre effect and silver studs.

JP

Muted butter yellow has been a favorite hue of celebrities this spring season. But, true to form, Tyla approached the trend in a way that only she could make work. While most are wearing the “Quiet Luxury” version of the color—think cashmere sweaters, sleek east-west bags—Tyla tackled the look with her famous skin-baring style in mind. In fact, this isn’t the first time Tyla offered a steamy twist on butter yellow. At the Essence Black Women In Hollywood event in February, she wore a fitted sparkle dress in the color, paired with daring gladiator heels.

It’s easy to see the singer’s fashion signatures in this London look. There’s a heeled boot done in an interesting texture, an unexpected safety pin element, and, of course, a silhouette that looks like it’s sliding down her petite frame.

There’s a reason she once told W, “I love when clothes look like they’re falling off of me.”