Tyla makes a strong case for the statement shoe. Last night, the South African musician attended the Essence Black Women In Hollywood event in a simple (albeit fully sequined) party dress that she paired with a daring shoe choice.

Tyla slipped into a form-fitting yellow number that was dripping in sparkle. Of course, the singer loves herself a mini dress like this one (she just a wore vintage Galliano for Dior dress at the Super Bowl that featured a similar cut). But it was how she went about styling her outfit that added something new.

She paired her pale yellow dress with gold jewelry and chocolate brown sandal heels that laced all the way up her legs. Tyla’s shoes featured belt-like closures and a square-toe front. Statement belts are back, but this is surely a novel way to incorporate the accessory into an outfit.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tyla and her stylist Ron Hartleben have made a habit out of accenting little party dresses with unexpected footwear in the past—though her gladiator shoes are perhaps the most extreme example yet. At the Super Bowl earlier this month, she paired her lace Dior slip dress with see-through PVC heels. She also wore an archival DSquared2 dress that she paired with ballet-inspired pumps that traveled up her ankles.

Styling a bold, statement shoe like Tyla’s with a simple party dress is no new phenomenon, of course. The styling trick has roots in the minimalism of the ’90s, but is also a favorite of stars like Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo who have all taken to bold footwear choices recently. Really, it’s an easy way to elevate a relatively simple outfit. And in the case of Tyla’s look last night, amp up the very demure butter yellow trend in the process.