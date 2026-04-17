In fashion, the bohoemian days of early 2000s youth culture seems to be a constant reference—which is something Tyla and Zara Larsson know all too well. Both stars have been central to the latest round of Y2K’s fashion revival, so even on fashion ground, it make sense they’d collaborate for Tyla’s track “She Did It Again.” For the accompanying music video, the pair revived a specific side to the style movement: the sexy, boho chic aesthetic loved by pop stars of the era, especially onscreen.

Throughout the clip, both Tyla and Larsson are outfitted in a variety of sultry outfits. In a sunlit canyon, Tyla posing in a white micro-minidress and sparkly lace briefs, accented with a layered anklet. While dancing in a sand-filled room, the singer wears a similarly gauzy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with daring side cutouts and a high-waisted base, complete with feathered drop earrings. On a moody moonlit beach, both stars were spotted in particularly daring attire—Larsson in a plunging white backless swimsuit, sarong, and frayed arm cuff, and Tyla in a transparent dark blue minidress and scarf-strapped stilettos.

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Later in the video, the duo unite in glittering gold bikinis and statement pants, a true aughts staple. Tyla’s take on the look includes dark stone-washed jeans with a leather belt and gold snake-shaped arm bangle. On the more boho side, Larsson swished in pale tan trousers cut in numerous thin strips for a cutout effect, complete with dramatic fringe and paired with a metal arm cuff and swirling gold post earrings. Both stars’ bohemian-leaning attire instantly harkened back to similar ensembles worn in the 2000’s by the era’s top stars—especially in their own music videos.

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The mix of warm neutral hues seen in Tyla’s video, as well as its undeniably sexy aesthetic, specifically brings to mind Spears’ own “I’m A Slave For U” video. In that iconic clip, Spears memorably danced in a lacy crop top and jeans, followed by a gauzy hot pink top and metallic pants. The same carefree spirit flowed through Tyla and Larsson’s matching swimwear and separates, proving that eye-catching aesthetics can transcend decades.

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The duo’s outfits also leaned into the revealing nature of early 2000’s music video dressing amongst pop stars of the era. Shakira’s sparkly bra top and skirt belt from “Hips Don’t Lie,” Beyoncé’s gauzy “Crazy In Love” minidress and hot pants, or Aguilera’s racy “Dirrty” bikini and leather chaps can all be seen as signature to this approach. That same feeling exuded from Tyla and Larsson’s rustic looks in their own video, reviving the organic, dramatically sexy take on performance wear that put the 2000’s on the map as a decade for sultry style with a carefree spirit.

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Tyla’s made the aesthetic core to her style, stepping out in archival pieces from Roberto Cavalli, Tom Ford-era Gucci, and more—which were also go-to labels for Y2K’s original stars. Meanwhile, Larsson’s vibrant 2000’s fashion is also reminiscent of the decade’s carefree, vibrant side, filled with plenty of glamorous sparkle and vibrant color pairings.

Together, both musicians proved there’s no decade as plentiful as the 2000’s when it comes to iconic fashion aesthetics. Indeed, as the era’s bohemian revival continues in 2026, this latest union shows the longstanding impact of free-spirited fashion across generations.