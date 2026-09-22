Prada is a family affair for Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke. Thurman helped popularize Prada in America when she wore one of their dresses to the 1995 Academy Awards. Hawke, meanwhile, has been a frequent front row guest and campaign star for the house. Yet, the pair had never attended a Prada fashion show together until today.

The pair came ready to sit front row at Prada’s spring 2027 show in delightfully complementary separates. Thurman opted for warm earthy tones and librarian-chic draping, pairing a red sweater with a taupe high-waisted skirt. She accessorized with a bedazzled emerald brooch and a satin cape jacket for good measure.

Standing by her side, a 28-year-old Hawke explored the other end of the color wheel in a tonal blue set. The sleeves of her navy crewneck were rolled up for a hit of laid-back slouch, while her sky-blue bermuda shorts appeared to be freshly pressed. Though they created a contrasting color story, the duo really converged with their shoes. Both the Kill Bill icon and her daughter wore Prada sling-back kitten heels with geometric straps and subtle bow details—offering just the slightest hint of mother-daughter matching.

Courtesy of Prada

Courtesy of Prada

This marks their first red-carpet-adjacent appearance together since Hawke got married last February. The star tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine’s Day with an intimate ceremony in New York City. Thurman was of course in attendance—acting as Hawke’s “something blue” in a billowing icy evening gown. Though it’s been a few years since they’ve walked a red carpet—or sat in a front row—together, at Milan Fashion Week, the pair effortlessly served red-carpet coherence. All it takes is a pair of skillfully cut-out sling-back Prada pumps.