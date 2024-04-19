We’ve talked endlessly about the “It” bag. But what about its accessory sister, the “It” belt? Well, last night, Uma Thurman hit the red carpet in an outfit reminding everyone how much an impact the humble belt can make.

Thurman and her Pulp Fiction co-stars stepped out to the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles for an anniversary presentation of the Tarantino classic. For the occasion, Thurman went sleek in all-black separates that she accented with high-gloss metals. The actress sported a black crewneck top paired with a loose-fitting bomber jacket, pleated dress pants, and chunky gold earrings. Black thong sandals added a more casual touch to look as did her simple, side-part hair style and natural makeup. But it was the actress’s silver avant-garde belt that really dressed things up. Her accessory featured a traditional leather strap that was trimmed with an almost retro, circular reflective buckle at the center. Thurman, fittingly, did have an “It” bag to compliment her “It” belt. She carried Coperni’s trendy crescent-shape Swipe Bag.

Statement belts have been a go-to in Hollywood’s red carpet playbook since, well, forever. It’s a fairly simple trick to really emphasize one’s figure or, like in Thurman’s case, provide some flair to an otherwise monochrome look.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress was later joined by the cast of Pulp Fiction on the red carpet. Harvey Keitel and John Travolta (who attended alongside his daughter Ella Bleu, 24) both sported blazers with the latter pairing his with a pair of dark wash jeans and boots. Samuel L. Jackson went for a linen button down and khaki pants that he paired with black sneakers, a fedora hat, and tinted shades.

Thurman, who famously played the role of Mia Wallace delighted in reuniting with her co-stars during the film’s 30th anniversary. “It's fantastic,” Thurman told reporters of the occasion. “It's a historic and a totally moving and touching thing,” she added, saying “It's wonderful to have the movie remembered and thought of tonight...I feel like I’ve had an evolving and beautifully growing relationship with Pulp Fiction all of my life. It changed cinema, and it changed every filmmaker I met since.”