Victoria Beckham Drew From Her Dance Background for Spring 2027

Victoria Beckham showed her spring 2027 collection at the Conciergerie, the notorious French Revolution prison on Paris’s Île de la Cité where Marie Antoinette spent her final days and which, more recently, hosted spectacularly macabre fashion shows for Alexander McQueen. But inside the candlelit Gothic-vaulted hall, the mood the designer was going for was altogether lighter. Beckham, who studied ballet as a child, has often referenced its formal precision and exacting physical discipline in her work. Here, she drew inspiration from the modern-dance revolution of the 1920s, when choreographers began rejecting the strictures of classical ballet in favor of a more intuitive relationship with the body.

Beckham picked up on the era’s move away from the rigid architecture of ballet costumes, as dancers traded tutus for garments in which they could move more freely. You could easily imagine Martha Graham working through her contractions and releases in the collection’s sheer viscose-georgette dresses patterned with wavy lines and punctuated by asymmetric cutouts and ball-beaded hems, or flowing Grecian styles constructed from square cuts of pleated and tucked georgette. Painterly prints of flowers and kissing birds, meanwhile, brought to mind Bronislava Nijinska’s pioneering collaborations with Natalia Goncharova for the Ballets Russes, when choreography and painting were developed in unusually close dialogue.

Photo by Peter White/Getty Image

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

The collection also explored how structured garments could embody a similar sense of freedom. Pleated starched-cotton minidresses fanned out at the hips, allowing the body to move easily beneath their rigid forms. Architectural blouson jackets in leather, suede, and cotton canvas were paired with little bloomers that left the legs exposed, while trench coats blown up to couture-like volumes were cut from featherweight technical fabrics. Even the tailoring was sharp without feeling constricting: a key silhouette was a deep-V jacket with raw edges, worn open over bare skin and paired with voluminous trousers. Most looks were finished with vertiginous platforms that gave the height of pointe shoes, but with far more stability.

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Photo by Peter White/Getty Image

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images