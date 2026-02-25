Victoria Beckham Adds a Lingerie Touch to Her Slouchy Date Night Suit

Victoria and David Beckham would never dream of falling into the “overdressed girlfriend, underdressed boyfriend” trope. For the better part of the last two decades, the Beckhams have refined the art of coordinated couples dressing. Its a balance they continued while out in London last night, with a knowing nod to a current fashion fixation on Victoria’s part.

Seen leaving The Fat Badger Pub in Notting Hill with friends and their son Romeo Beckham, the couple put on a united style front. Victoria leaned into the renaissance of slouchy suiting in a two-piece tailored look consisting of a double-breasted smoking jacket and matching wool trousers. Underneath, she brought a touch of boudoir to boardroom dressing by layering on a lace camisole. Victoria stayed sleek with accessories, opting for shield-style glasses, a limited-edition Patek Philippe timepiece, and caramel brown pumps that added a point of contrast to the look.

Picking up on the neutral tones, David complemented his wife’s look with a chestnut leather coat paired with pleated navy trousers. He went casual for footwear, however, opting for a pair of suede slip-ons.

SplashNews.com

The couple were joined by friends and their son Romeo, fresh from walking Daniel Lee’s fall 2026 Burberry show earlier this week. The model wore a tan workwear jacket, matching trousers, and a white t-shirt for the Beckham’s night out. His girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, opted for black jeans a branded Marty Supreme jumper.

SplashNews.com

The family’s night out in London comes after they celebrated Victoria being presented with the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, one of France’s highest cultural honors, earlier this month.

A little ceremony in Paris, a little glamour in London—the Beckhams remain a family affair.