After a tepid response to Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 “The Tour”—the brand’s attempt at revamping its signature runway spectacle—the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is officially back. Victoria’s Secret, currently experiencing somewhat of a rebrand after a series of controversies, is bringing back their catwalk show with musical guests, top models, and wings on October 15, 2024. “Angels” Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, and Paloma Elsesser will put on their wings during the event which will feature performances from Tyla, Lisa, and Cher.

The spectacle hopes to be return to form to the brand’s viral runway shows, which included everything from million-dollar fantasy bras to PETA protests and awkward model-singer run-ins (remember when Bella Hadid re-united on the runway with her ex, The Weeknd, in 2016?). In its heyday, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would draw millions of eyes, largely in part due to its primetime slot on cable television. The event wasn’t just a campy runway moment, though—it featured some of the most famous models in history, from Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell to Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters.

As we wait to see what the 2024 Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show will bring, relive 20 of its most memorable moments, here.

2018 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Adriana Lima said an emotional goodbye to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2018. The Brazilian bombshell made her debut in 1999 and walked for the brand a total of 18 times.

2018 Jeff Neira/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Kendall Jenner headlined the 2018 holiday-themed edition.

2016 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Bella Hadid had an awkward run in with her recent ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, during her 2016 debut.

2015 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images A year prior, Jenner laced up in some VS lingerie for the first time. Jenner would become a focal point of the brand’s show until its hiatus, but her debut wasn’t without backlash. The model wore two outfits with wings—usually, the accessories are reserved only for contracted “Angels.”

2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid made her debut the same year as Jenner. Her “wings” were subject to similar criticism.

2014 Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images For the first time in VS history, two models took to the runway in coordinating fantasy bras. Who better to do it than Brazilian icons Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio?

2014 Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Swift looked right at home when she performed during the brand’s 2014 London show. She had fun paling around with the VS angels, which of course included her then bestie, Karlie Kloss.

2014 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images The live nature of the fashion show created plenty of mishaps over the years. Ariana Grande couldn’t hide her surprise when model Elsa Hosk accidentally poked her during the 2014 runway show.

2012 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna’s 2012 performance proved to be one of the show’s most memorable throughout its history. Of course, the mogul would go on to stage her own runway show for her intimates brand, Savage x Fenty, just six years later.

2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Heidi Klum hung up her Angel wings in 2009 after walking nearly a dozen shows for the brand over the years.

2009 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Liu Wen made history that same year as the first East Asian model to grace the VS runway.

2007 GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images The just-reunited Spice Girls put on a campy performance for the crowd in 2007.

2004 Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images Due to the cancellation of the 2004 show, VS icons Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Gisele Bundchen embarked on the Angels Across America Tour instead.

2003 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Campbell’s signature runway walk during the brand’s 2003 show still lives on to this day.

2002 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The musical guests are often just as enticing as the actual lingerie. Case in point: Destiny’s Child 2002 performance.

2002 New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images An unbothered Gisele Bündchen dodging PETA protestors on the 2002 runway is one of the more meme-d moments in VS history. The runway rushers were reportedly arrested after the show.

2000 New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images Bündchen had the honor of modeling the most expensive fantasy bra during the 2000 runway show and later during a presentation at the brand’s New York flagship. The piece was valued at $15 million at the time.

1998 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Tyra Banks made history in 1998 when she donned the first pair of “Angel Wings” on the runway.

1996 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Two years prior, Claudia Schiffer modeled the first fantasy bra, then known as the “million-dollar miracle bra.”