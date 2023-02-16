FASHION

Vivienne Westwood’s Memorial Guests Honored the Designer Through Her Clothes

Unlike most memorials, black wasn’t necessarily the standard when it came to the service honoring Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday. The dress code for the event was inspired by a quote from the designer: “When in doubt, dress up,” and the guests did not disappoint. Designers, models, socialites, and more gathered at Southwark Cathedral in London to honor the late fashion designer in their Westwood best. Many wore designs by the deceased, flanked in tartan, corset, and voluminous skirts. Actor Richard E. Grant specifically wore a veiled hat gifted to him by Westwood when he played a character inspired by the designer in the 1994 film, Prêt-à-Porter. Westwood’s now-iconic orb logo was extremely prevalent at the event, seen on the necklaces, pins, and bags of service-goers. It was as much a retrospective of Westwood’s career as a service honoring her passing.

