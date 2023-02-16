Unlike most memorials, black wasn’t necessarily the standard when it came to the service honoring Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday. The dress code for the event was inspired by a quote from the designer: “When in doubt, dress up,” and the guests did not disappoint. Designers, models, socialites, and more gathered at Southwark Cathedral in London to honor the late fashion designer in their Westwood best. Many wore designs by the deceased, flanked in tartan, corset, and voluminous skirts. Actor Richard E. Grant specifically wore a veiled hat gifted to him by Westwood when he played a character inspired by the designer in the 1994 film, Prêt-à-Porter. Westwood’s now-iconic orb logo was extremely prevalent at the event, seen on the necklaces, pins, and bags of service-goers. It was as much a retrospective of Westwood’s career as a service honoring her passing.

Kate Moss Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs and Victoria Beckham Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Wintour Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Andreas Kronthaler David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Bianca Jagger Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Alexa Chung Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lila Moss Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Twiggy Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Ellen Von Unwerth Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christina Hendricks David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Vanessa Kingori and Edward Enninful David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Richard E. Grant David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul Smith David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexandra Shulman Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily Cole Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stormzy Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Nick Cave and Susie Cave Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Emma Weymouth Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Jefferson Hack and Anna Cleveland Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caroline Rush Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Tracey Emin Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Daniel Lismore Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Pam Hogg Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Beth Ditto David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paloma Faith Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Farida Khelfa David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images