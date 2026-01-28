FASHION

6 Outfit Formulas to Stay Stylish in the Freezing Cold

How to flex your personal style this season (and actually stay warm).

by Christina Holevas
Images courtesy of the brands. GIF by Kimberly Duck
During the bleak expanse of January (also known as the longest month ever), true fashion inspiration can feel far away. When temperatures flip below freezing, it can be hard enough to leave the house—let alone try to look good while doing so. However, for those craving a hit of sweet sartorial dopamine, remember: your wardrobe need not reflect winter’s gray. This frigid environment, with its less-than-hospitable conditions, actually offers ample room for creativity. We’re talking about chill-proof accessories and layers that, in addition to adding warmth, will also give some dimension, and dare we say, a bit of fun to your every day. Should your winter-weary mind need a kickstart, we’ve compiled some easily replicable outfit formulas here.

Big Scarf Energy

One of the easiest (and warmest) winter-dressing hacks is wrapping up in an extra-large scarf. Try adding a piece with texture and color, like this baby-blue mohair option from Miu Miu.

Mohair, cotton and virgin wool scarf
$575
Miu Miu
Tailored Wool-Zibeline Long Coat
$659
Cos
Oversized Cotton Shirt
$148
Almina Concept
Virgin Wool Car Trouser
$395
Helmut Lang
Tokyo Shoes
$90
Adidas
Moondance Crystal and Pearl Drop Earrings
$220
Tory Burch

Mad About the Hat

Seeing as 2026 is the year of the hat, now is the perfect time to add a topper with character to your winter wardrobe. Nour Hammour’s shearling option is sure to be a conversation-starter.

Apres Hat
$595
Nour Hammour
Mooney shearling jacket
$2,275
Arma
Long Stand-Collar Shirt
$129
& Other Stories
Camberly Midi Skirt
$258
Rue Sophie
Wally Flat Boots
$495
Staud
Cashmere-Lined Short Leather Glove
$195
Vince

Cape Town

More artful and dramatic than your typical wool overcoat, capes are having their big comeback moment (A$AP Rocky just wore one in Paris). Pair yours with interesting underlayers for an unexpected winter look.

Doublé scarf wool coat
$1,264
$1,580
Toteme
Passepartout Tulle T-Shirt
$435
Pucci
Opaque Stirrup Legging
$300
Wardrobe.NYC
Dolomite Boot
$935
Le Monde Béryl
Tie-detailed mohair and wool-blend hood
$500
Acne Studios
Veil
$160
Akila

Bold and Bright

By now, we all have a classic black coat hanging in the back of our closet. Why not invest in something a bit more pigmented this year? A poppy red peacoat, for example, is sure to scare away the winter blues.

Wool Chevron Coat
$2,850
$4,750
Jil Sander
Supima Cotton T-shirt
$35.90
Zara
Bare Cashmere Crew Sweater
$148
Aritzia
Low Rise Baggy Havana Night
$295
EB Denim
Marion Boot
$485
$695
Mansur Gavriel
Cashmere Fingerless Gloves
$105
Beams

Party Pants

Leather bottoms are a surprisingly warm (and chic) option in blustery conditions. Wear yours with fashion-ready Fair Isle from Khaite for a twist on a traditional winter look.

Lisa Double-Face Wool Coat with Removable Collar
$1,095
Proenza Schouler
Guy Sweater
$1,880
Khaite
Joan leather straight-leg pants
$1,990
Nili Lotan
Boston Shearling
$179.95
Birkenstock
HEATTECH Slouchy Socks
$5.90
Uniqlo
Andes Bucket Hat
$250
6397

Stocking Stuffers

Warm leggings or tights make an excellent base layer on which to build an intricate outfit. We love the idea of a monochromatic look inspired by Cos’s gray wool leggings.

Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
$1,195
Acne Studios
Compact Hood
$470
Our Legacy
Pleats Long Skirt
$155
Dunst
Merino Wool Leggings
$195
Cos
Paul Suede Shearling Boots
$795
Aeyde
Bound Scottish Small
$405
Maria La Rosa