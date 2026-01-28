6 Outfit Formulas to Stay Stylish in the Freezing Cold

During the bleak expanse of January (also known as the longest month ever), true fashion inspiration can feel far away. When temperatures flip below freezing, it can be hard enough to leave the house—let alone try to look good while doing so. However, for those craving a hit of sweet sartorial dopamine, remember: your wardrobe need not reflect winter’s gray. This frigid environment, with its less-than-hospitable conditions, actually offers ample room for creativity. We’re talking about chill-proof accessories and layers that, in addition to adding warmth, will also give some dimension, and dare we say, a bit of fun to your every day. Should your winter-weary mind need a kickstart, we’ve compiled some easily replicable outfit formulas here.

Big Scarf Energy

One of the easiest (and warmest) winter-dressing hacks is wrapping up in an extra-large scarf. Try adding a piece with texture and color, like this baby-blue mohair option from Miu Miu.

Mad About the Hat

Seeing as 2026 is the year of the hat, now is the perfect time to add a topper with character to your winter wardrobe. Nour Hammour’s shearling option is sure to be a conversation-starter.

Cape Town

More artful and dramatic than your typical wool overcoat, capes are having their big comeback moment (A$AP Rocky just wore one in Paris). Pair yours with interesting underlayers for an unexpected winter look.

Bold and Bright

By now, we all have a classic black coat hanging in the back of our closet. Why not invest in something a bit more pigmented this year? A poppy red peacoat, for example, is sure to scare away the winter blues.

Party Pants

Leather bottoms are a surprisingly warm (and chic) option in blustery conditions. Wear yours with fashion-ready Fair Isle from Khaite for a twist on a traditional winter look.

Stocking Stuffers

Warm leggings or tights make an excellent base layer on which to build an intricate outfit. We love the idea of a monochromatic look inspired by Cos’s gray wool leggings.