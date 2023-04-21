Yara Shahidi could have easily showed up to the Peter Pan & Wendy premiere in a green tulle dress, something that immediately called back to Tinker Bell, the character she plays in the live action remake, but that would have been too obvious. Instead, the actress still dressed to theme, but opted for a more abstract take on the fairy for her red carpet moment, arriving to the event looking like the pixie dust Tinker Bell blows from her little tiny hands.

Shahidi wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown to the world premiere of the Disney+ film in London on Thursday night. Completely covered in golden bugle beads, the sleeveless dress featured a subtle chevron pattern, side cut outs, and a skirt of fringe. Matching fridge boots, also covered in beads, completed the ensemble, which Shahidi (and her stylist, Jason Bolden), accessorized with vintage, art deco-style Cartier earrings.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Ahead of the premiere, Shahidi spoke with Entertainment Weekly about taking on the iconic role of Tinker Bell, and the previous portrayal that inspired her the most—Julia Roberts’ take on the character in Steven Spielberg's 1991 film, Hook. “I think she is one of the first Tinker Bells that kind of strays from what we imagine as the animated version,” Shahidi said of Roberts. “It was fun to look back and watch the OG movie and her performance.”

The actress also opined on the decision to cast a Black women in the fairy role for the first time in history. "It's about telling a story that feels reflective of the times that we're in,” Shahidi said. “I think every change was extremely intentional.” She continued, saying, “There's a pressure to always make a statement. While I can argue that there's something really powerful about having a Black Tinker Bell, I think this job reminded me how much I enjoy the creativity of what I do, the playfulness and that feeling of growing up."