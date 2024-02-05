Five years after his own brand closed its doors, Zac Posen is ready to take on something new. It was announced on Monday that the New York-based fashion designer has been appointed as the executive vice president and creative director of Gap Inc., the company that owns Old Navy, Athleta, and Banana Republic.

As creative director, Posen will serve as a cultural curator and creative partner to Richard Dickson, president and CEO of Gap Inc. In addition, he will take on the role of chief creative officer of Old Navy, which will place him in charge of the brand’s design, merchandising and marketing.

This is the first time Gap Inc. has looked toward the creative side of the business to fill a role at such a high level. According to Business of Fashion, the last fashion insider at the company was Armani alum Patrick Robinson, who stepped down as Gap’s chief designer in 2011. The hope is that Posen’s connection to the cultural zeitgeist, as well as his technical skills will help bolster the company’s portfolio. “[Posen’s] technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him a great fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our storied brands," Dickson said in a statement.

That cultural clarity will have to be proven as it has been awhile since the former Project Runway judge has inhabited the fashion space to a sustained degree. Following the closure of his brand in 2019, the designer has created costume looks and engaged in a few partnerships and collaborations (most recently he’s designed costumes for the Paul Taylor Dance Company), but he has remained off the constant fashion calendar. His most notable role of late is that of a guest costume designer for the second season of Feud. Posen designed dresses for the show’s recreation of Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball, which will be on display in Wednesday’s episode.

Posen, though, is excited to take on the role and prove himself. "Gap Inc. and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades and there's so much potential at Old Navy,” he said in a statement. “I'm eager to join Gap Inc. now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences, and a new culture of creativity.”