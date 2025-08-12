It’s the peak of August, but Zendaya is offering a fashion edict heading into fall: keep the butter yellow for now, focus on layering and knits, and wear the funkiest shoe you can possibly find.

On a break in London from filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside fiancé Tom Holland, Zendaya showed off a rare glimpse at her more casual personal style. Basing her look around her favorite off-duty shoe—the Tabi—she proved that fall fashion doesn’t have to loose any of that summer oomph. Zendaya wore Maison Margiela’s City babouche loafers, which feature a “vineyard wine” color way and a heel that can be worn up or down—she opted for the former.

Never one to skimp out on the whole look, Zendaya made sure the rest of her ensemble was just as discussion-worthy as her shoes. She wore ankle-length trousers—not capris, but not full pants, either—and a butter yellow sweater layered on top of a coordinating button-down. On one arm, she carried a patterned tote bag and slung a film camera around the other.

Shutterstock / Courtesy of Maison Margiela

On the red carpet, Zendaya’s stash of vintage fashion is well-documented. But in those rare instances she isn’t on the step and repeat or in character—the actor currently has nearly half-a-dozen projects in various stages of production—there’s no denying that Tabis are her go-to. The actor has worn the silhouette in flat, Mary Jane, and boot form and during a variety of occasions—from sightseeing during her time away from set to mall dates with Holland—showing that the divisive silhouette isn’t so divisive after all.

Truly, the actor’s latest outfit explains why she’d have such an affinity for such a widely-hated shoe. Paired with a simple knit sweater and dark-wash denim, the funky silhouette instantly added a fashion insider edge to Zendaya’s transitional ensemble and provided some insight for the rest of us as to how to approach getting dressed as brisk temperatures arrive in the coming weeks.