Zendaya’s Latest Goddess Dress Took 800 Hours to Make

Less than 24 hours after making red carpet history in a rare Greek-mythology-inspired archival pull, Zendaya has returned to add even more world-building to The Odyssey press tour. This time, she debuted an entirely new take on royal Grecian attire in custom Louis Vuitton.

At the film’s premiere in Paris on July 8, Zendaya stepped out in a gauzy white gown adorned in floral lace detailing. The floor-grazing semi-sheer dress featured a gaping midrif cut-out and a thigh-high slit that billowed as she walked the red carpet. A rippling cropped bolero with raw hems encased her in a cloud of frothy fabric, creating a regal finish fit for an ancient ruler. More than 800 hours of work went into creating the piece, said the brand in a statement. It’s a luxurious uniform apt for the actor, who portrays the goddess Athena in the upcoming epic.

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The look, designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, carries the ethereal style codes of the Greek goddess, who represents wisdom and warfare. Because she is known for having a white palette that signifies purity and protection, milky hues have become a staple of Zendaya’s recent red carpet dressing. (First, there was a Jacquemus halterneck, then a Schiaparelli statuesque breastplate, and then a Givenchy archival pull.)

For this interpretation of the pristine ivory palette, she added armor-like accessories, including a Messika diamond choker embellished with a 14-carat Tanzanite gemstone. Her satin white pumps grounded the look in premiere-ready polish, while her braided hair rested atop her head like a crown.

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This marks but the latest in a line of collaborative method-dressing looks between Nicolas Ghesquière, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach. In late June, on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional tour, she sported another custom look by the designer: a midnight blue two-piece set with a tight, latex effect. This ensemble, with its lingerie lace and soft layers, takes a decidedly more opulent turn. Just call it The Odyssey effect.