Yes, it’s exciting that LeBron James has taken over for Michael Jordan in the Space Jam franchise, but let’s not forget that the sequel also introduces Zendaya as the new voice of Lola Bunny. Ever committed to her character, Zendaya showed up to the premiere of the film last night in a full look inspired by everyone’s favorite basketball-playing female rabbit cartoon character. “Lola-inspired look tonight,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I don’t have the ears, but a ponytail is close enough lol.”

“Tell me you’re Lola Bunny without telling me you’re Lola Bunny,” her stylist Law Roach wrote in his own Instagram post.

Zendaya wore a jacket and hot pants look from Moschino’s recent resort 2022 collection. The bountiful colors of the outfit actually do recall the film’s new Tune Squad basketball uniforms. It was unintentional on the brand’s end, of course, but Moschino has actually done official collaborations featuring Looney Tunes characters before. Designer Jeremy Scott is your obvious choice for dressing that cuts the difference between red carpet elegance and cartoon.

The actress also wore her hair in a high ponytail meant to mimic the rabbit's ears.

Zendaya has made a notable point of continuing to wear masks at public events when she’s not able to social distance, and she kept up that effort last night as well, in a blue face mask featuring a glittery basketball. According to her Instagram, her mother made the mask.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

