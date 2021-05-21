The Look: A riot of prints made in collaboration with interior design company Voutsa and splashed across ladylike body-skimming silhouettes.

The Inspiration: The feeling of home. According to Maxwell in a press release: “The collection was ultimately a reflection of my sanctuary. The interior spaces I love spending time in are wild: saturated with prints, colors, and textures. I used this collection as a framework for revisiting ideas of comfort and luxury while upending the signatures people have come to expect.”