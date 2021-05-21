RESORT 2022

Christopher John Rogers Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sparking Joy

Plus more of the best looks from the latest resort collections.

by W Staff

While New York Fashion Week this September is shaping up to be the most eventful ever, we’re not quite there yet. Before the fashion crowds return to NYC en masse and Hollywood descends upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps for the first of two Met Galas, there are the resort collections to see. Unlike in years past when designers have seized upon the cruise moment to present their designs in far-flung resort destinations in front of large crowds, fashion houses are still playing it safe and delivering their creations via short fashion films and inventive lookbooks. Although the digital show format is a convenient, low-key experience for those viewing from their couch, the clothes themselves have become more colorful and daring—suggesting what wardrobes need now, more than ever, are a heavy dose of fun. Check back here often as we track the latest and most exciting looks from the cruise collections.

Christopher John Rogers
Emmanuel Monsalve/Courtesy Christopher John Rogers

The Look: Amazing technicolor coats, knits, and gowns in graphic patterns.

The Inspiration: Optimism and joy. Fresh off his popular collaboration with Target, Christopher John Rogers remains the designer for those looking to feel good.

Christopher John Rogers
Emmanuel Monsalve/Courtesy Christopher John Rogers
Christopher John Rogers
Emmanuel Monsalve/Courtesy Christopher John Rogers
Brandon Maxwell
Venetia Scott/Courtesy Brandon Maxwell

The Look: A riot of prints made in collaboration with interior design company Voutsa and splashed across ladylike body-skimming silhouettes.

The Inspiration: The feeling of home. According to Maxwell in a press release: “The collection was ultimately a reflection of my sanctuary. The interior spaces I love spending time in are wild: saturated with prints, colors, and textures. I used this collection as a framework for revisiting ideas of comfort and luxury while upending the signatures people have come to expect.”

Brandon Maxwell
Venetia Scott/Courtesy Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell
Venetia Scott/Courtesy Brandon Maxwell
Chanel
Courtesy Chanel

The Look: A predominantly black and white color palette. Pop-punk fishnets, studs, leather fringe, crochet, and concert-ready tees featuring the model Lola Nicon.

The Inspiration: Virginie Viard drew inspiration from Provence, the film Testament of Orpheus, and letters exchanged between poet Jean Cocteau and Coco Chanel as well as the late Stella Tennant and her rebellious spirit.

Chanel
Courtesy Chanel
Chanel
Courtesy Chanel