While New York Fashion Week this September is shaping up to be the most eventful ever, we’re not quite there yet. Before the fashion crowds return to NYC en masse and Hollywood descends upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps for the first of two Met Galas, there are the resort collections to see. Unlike in years past when designers have seized upon the cruise moment to present their designs in far-flung resort destinations in front of large crowds, fashion houses are still playing it safe and delivering their creations via short fashion films and inventive lookbooks. Although the digital show format is a convenient, low-key experience for those viewing from their couch, the clothes themselves have become more colorful and daring—suggesting what wardrobes need now, more than ever, are a heavy dose of fun. Check back here often as we track the latest and most exciting looks from the cruise collections.