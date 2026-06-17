Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Press Tour Looks Are a Lesson in Couples Style
What better way to celebrate one’s recent nuptials than with a press tour? Fine, maybe it doesn’t sound like the most romantic honeymoon, but with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast traveling the world to promote the summer blockbuster, Tom Holland and Zendaya could certainly make one out of it. Still, newlyweds or not, the pair appear to be firmly in work mode—especially Zendaya, who has a style-star reputation to uphold. Holland, meanwhile, has the Herculean task of keeping pace without overshadowing his new wife. Not that such a thing would be possible. So far, both have risen to the occasion, stepping out in headline-making looks in their first professional appearances as husband and wife. As they continue their global press run for their fourth Spider-Man film together, we’ll be keeping track of every outfit along the way.
Thus far Zendaya seems to have mostly stepped away from the method dressing for which she and her stylist, Law Roach, have become known. There does, however, seem to be a color scheme going on. On their first stop in Madrid, Holland and Zendaya dressed in black and red, a pattern Zendaya continued in Amsterdam. There, she wore a Louis Vuitton resort 2027 look featuring red shorts and a military-style cropped jacket with dramatically long tails and a high neckline. On the front and tail, embellishments added a touch of white, which was also picked up in Zendaya’s favorite Louboutin pumps.
Holland, meanwhile, styled by Crystalle Cox, paired nicely with his wife in a Thom Browne suit, one that read pretty traditional, but boasted some carpenter-like pockets and a cinched back.
Zendaya followed up her LBD with an LRD, a gorgeous red design from Ernesto Naranjo fall 2026.
The husband and wife stepped out for their first formal appearance together since reportedly tying the knot. They attended a photocall in Madrid, for which Zendaya wore a black Christian Cowan dress from the fall 2026 collection. Strapless with a very high slit, the hem of the skirt featured a trim of Flamenco-ready fringe which dramatically swung around her legs while she walked. Holland, meanwhile, matched in an all-black custom Jacquemus look, forgoing a traditional suit jacket for a more modern bomber style.