Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Press Tour Looks Are a Lesson in Couples Style

Thus far Zendaya seems to have mostly stepped away from the method dressing for which she and her stylist, Law Roach, have become known. There does, however, seem to be a color scheme going on. On their first stop in Madrid, Holland and Zendaya dressed in black and red, a pattern Zendaya continued in Amsterdam. There, she wore a Louis Vuitton resort 2027 look featuring red shorts and a military-style cropped jacket with dramatically long tails and a high neckline. On the front and tail, embellishments added a touch of white, which was also picked up in Zendaya’s favorite Louboutin pumps.

Holland, meanwhile, styled by Crystalle Cox, paired nicely with his wife in a Thom Browne suit, one that read pretty traditional, but boasted some carpenter-like pockets and a cinched back.