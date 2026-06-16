After months of rumors, it seems that Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially married. The latest update on the couple's romance came courtesy of Holland himself, who hinted at their wedding—and its guest list—in a new interview. It also marked the first time the actor has spoken about the couple’s marriage, which has remained something of the Schrödinger’s Cat of celebrity nuptials.

While speaking to Esquire, Holland shared that his grandmother reached out earlier this year when AI-generated photos of him and Zendaya celebrating their nuptials in Lake Como hit social media, thinking she hadn't been invited to the festivities. He clarified to the magazine that he hadn't messaged other family members about the wedding "because they were all there." Though vague, the response did affirm that the wedding has already taken place. The actor's Wikipedia page also now lists Holland as her spouse, though it's unclear when that update took place.

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Throughout the year, there have been a range of hints that Holland and Zendaya were discreetly married at some point. This week, the actor was seen wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger during the couple's first press stop for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Madrid. That same ring was first seen in February when paparazzi photographed her leaving a meeting in Los Angeles with film producer Josh Lieberman, as well as her appearance at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2026 show in March.

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At the SAG Awards that month, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach furthered speculation on their nuptials when he teased Access Hollywood that "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." While laughing when asked if the statement was true, he succinctly replied, "It's very true!"

The viral clip was even shared by her mother, Claire Stoermer, who reposted the video on Instagram Stories—which was simply captioned "The laugh...," alongside a laughing emoji.

Speculation on Holland and Zendaya's nuptials have been a widely discussed topic online since early 2025. At the Golden Globes that year, the actor debuted her engagement ring—a 5-carat, custom design by Jessica McCormack—on the red carpet.

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Both Holland and Zendaya are known for keeping their personal lives extensively private. Neither has spoken extensively on their romance since their couple status was first confirmed in 2021.

In the busy months ahead, the pair will certainly have each other for support—both personally and professionally. Both actors co-star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, anticipated to be two of summer’s biggest blockbuster films. With each movie releasing just under two weeks apart in July, the couple are beginning to embark on dual press tours together—marking a newlywed feat we haven’t seen before.