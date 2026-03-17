Zendaya’s Wedding Photos Are AI, But Her Runway Fashion Is Very Real

The “photos” of Zendaya’s wedding to Tom Holland may have been AI-generated, but the start of her latest press tour is certainly real. After a relatively quiet 2025, the actor is beginning to promote multiple projects this year, starting with a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her new A24 comedy with Robert Pattinson, The Drama. She marked the occasion by ushering in a fresh style chapter with a pair of looks that, naturally, delivered plenty of drama.

For the occasion, she slipped into a floaty maxi dress from Alexander McQueen, pulled from Seán McGirr’s latest runway collection. Crafted in sheer floral fabric and finished with romantic side pleats, the look felt tailor-made for spring and like a preview of the rom-com-tinged wardrobe Zendaya is poised to deliver throughout The Drama’s press tour.

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Following her appearance, Zendaya was spotted leaving the set in yet another look pulled straight from the runway. This time, the star leaned into business-chic territory with a set from Moschino’s fall 2026 collection, built around a sharply tailored, ’80s-style suit jacket paired with coordinating shorts.

Underneath, she styled the blazer with a crisp white Oxford shirt worn provocatively unbuttoned to reveal a flash of midriff and with ruffled tendrils peeking through the sides for an extra hit of drama. And while Zendaya kept her left hand tucked casually into her pocket, she did—well, sort of—acknowledge the rumors that she and longtime partner Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot.

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“I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom,” Kimmel said in reference to the chatter, which was sparked by Zendaya’s stylist and Image Architect, Law Roach. “Really? I haven’t seen any of that!” Zendaya jokingly responded.

The actor also discussed AI-generated wedding photos circulating on the Internet, saying “many people have been fooled by them.” She continued, “I was out and about in real life and people are like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Babe they’re AI.’ They're not real.’”

Zendaya then attempted to “clear the confusion” with a clip from The Drama that shows Zendaya as a bride taking photos with Pattinson, but with a photo of Holland’s face superimposed over the groom’s body. “It was a beautiful day,” she joked. “That was real. I was there.”