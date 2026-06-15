The third runaway press tour of the year for Zendaya has arrived—and it’s already primed to be a whirlwind. After standout style moments premiering A24’s The Drama and Euphoria season 3, the actor’s back on the red carpet to begin promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth Spider-Man film she stars in alongside fiancé Tom Holland. Naturally, she did so in style—and with a subtle nod to the hero’s signature spiderwebs.

For her first tour stop in Madrid, Zendaya hit the red carpet in a swishing black Christian Cowan dress. Hailing from the designer’s fall 2026 collection, the strapless piece featured a corseted bodice with a subtly pointed neckline and asymmetric skirt. The piece was trimmed in smooth black silk tied in a bow to create a thigh-high slit, which was dramatically finished with swinging black fringe.

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Stylist Law Roach finished the star’s look with a gleaming two-toned Rolex watch, with a bejeweled complement from dangling blue and white diamond Stefere earrings. A coordinating pair of Christian Louboutin’s black leather So Kate pumps—a longtime staple of Zendaya’s on the red carpet, including her first Spider-Man premiere in 2017— completed her ensemble.

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On the red carpet, the actor also posed for photos with Holland. With his black Prada jacket, trousers, and leather Chelsea boots, Holland created a rare coordinating moment for the pair. From her look’s silky textures and delicate, swinging details, Zendaya also fashionably nodded to Spider-Man’s webs. It’s a theme her and Roach have previously played with at Spider-Man premieres over the years, with ensembles from web-covered suiting to a sequined web-covered gown—and marks her latest press tour imbued with themed “method dressing” fashion.

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In the weeks ahead, Zendaya’s summer is shaping up to be a busy one. The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey are just under weeks apart, which means she’ll be balancing themed wardrobes for two international blockbuster press tours at once. However, as Anne Hathaway proved earlier this spring from her joint tours for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary, it can be done. And if anyone can effortlessly master double duty in style, it’s certainly Zendaya.