Newly engaged couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have been romantically linked for quite some time now—but the duo’s joint red carpet appearances are few and far between. And, according to Holland, he prefers it that way. The actor was recently questioned as to why he doesn’t attended Zendaya’s (many) movie premieres, saying “Because it’s not my moment. It’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

That’s not to say Zendaya and Tom have never tackled a red carpet together. The couple, who met as co-stars back in the mid-2010s, were all-over the step and repeat in promotion of their Spider-Man movies. And when it came to red carpet dressing during their press tours, Zendaya mainly opted for themed, headline-grabbing outfits while Tom usually kept it simple in classic men’s suiting or even casual basketball sneakers. At one point, the Brit started working with Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach, who dressed the actor in sleek Prada suits and Celine leather jackets.

The soon-to-be-married couple’s red carpet habits may see an uptick, however. They will re-unite on the silver screen for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, which will likely consist of some sort of marathon-like premiere schedule. Until then, reminisce on Zendaya and Tom Holland’s red carpet couples style, here.

2024: Bero Launch Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock For their first joint step and repeat in nearly three years, Zendaya put on the hat of supportive girlfriend to celebrate the launch of Tom’s non-alcoholic line, Bero. The couple coordinated in burgundy red, with Zendaya slipping into a custom Louis Vuitton look.

2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen of method dressing slipped into a webbed Valentino couture look at the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere while Tom, styled by Z’s stylist Law Roach, opted for a dapper Prada look.

2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Photo Call Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya, clad in an Alexander McQueen blazer and embellished leggings, and Holland, wearing a black leather outfit, attended a Spider-Man photo call in peak couples style.

2017: Spider-Man: Homecoming Photo Call Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Safe to say the couple have tailored their red carpet style since 2017. For another Spider-Man event that year, Zendaya paired a striped sweater with a bright blue tutu skirt while Holland slipped into skinny jeans and combat boots.

2017: Spider-Man: Homecoming Photo Call Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The lovebirds matched in blue for a 2017 event.

2017: Spider-Man: Homecoming Event Robert Marquardt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya, in a patterned red top and emerald green trousers, stood out next to Tom who opted for all-black at a 2017 Spider-Man photo call in Barcelona.