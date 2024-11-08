Looks like Tom Holland won’t have to Google Zendaya to keep up with her anymore. The longtime romantic partners, who first met while co-starring in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, will be working closely together once again. This time, it’s in a secretive, starry film from director Christopher Nolan—his first since last summer’s Oscar-sweeping WWII drama Oppenheimer.

The as-yet-untitled project, which reportedly begins shooting in early 2025, has drawn considerable talent so far. In addition to Holland and Zendaya, the cast also includes Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. According to Deadline, any previously published loglines or descriptions of the secretive film are incorrect, and plot details remain firmly under wraps.

Zendaya, of course, is fresh off starring in Luca Guadagnino’s sexy tennis film Challengers and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two alongside fellow ingenue Timothée Chalamet. Though she’s never worked with Nolan before, Zendaya’s not too far removed from the director—she’s also currently filming A24 romance The Drama with Robert Pattinson, who starred in 2021’s Tenet.

This will mark the third Nolan pic for Hathaway, following 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar. The actress has been busy this year, starring in Mother’s Instinct with Jessica Chastain and Amazon’s age-gap rom-com The Idea of You with budding heartthrob Nicholas Galitzine. She’s also currently working on sci-fi drama Flowervale Street, which hits theaters next May.

It’ll also be the third Nolan collaboration for Damon, who co-starred with Hathaway in Interstellar in addition to Oppenheimer.

And as for Holland? He most recently starred in Apple TV+’s crime mystery The Crowded Room, is working on a racecar driver film with Austin Butler, and has been dabbling in other ventures, like launching a non-alcoholic beer company, Bero, and matching with Zendaya.