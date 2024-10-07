Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson surprised fans on Saturday when they stepped out together at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. The usually private couple were uncharacteristically affectionate with one another at the event, held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California.

Pattinson looked smart in a bright blue suit sans tie, while Waterhouse wore a belted floral shirt dress from Antonio Marras’s recent spring/summer 2025 collection. She paired the piece with oxford-style flats and a slim pair of sunglasses. The two were joined at the event by the Abbott Elementary cast including Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James, as well as Charles Melton and Rachel Zoe.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

This is Pattinson and Waterhouse’s first red carpet appearance together since last October when they attended the GO Campaign’s Annual GO Gala in Los Angeles. In fact, they’ve only taken on the red carpet four times together throughout their six-year relationship, making Saturday’s dual attendance all the more exciting. It’s also the first time the two have stepped out together since welcoming their daughter together in March.

Later this month, Waterhouse heads out on her tour for her second album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, kicking things off in Texas. Pattinson, meanwhile, will likely soon start promotion for his upcoming Bong Joon-ho-directed film, Mickey 17, which after some delays will be released in January 2025. The two, then, are bound to be busy for the next few months, so we should enjoy this couples red carpet moment while we can, because if history has taught us anything, we likely won’t get another until next October.