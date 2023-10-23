Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for over five years, yet we can count their number of joint red carpet appearances on one hand. That just means when this private couple does step out for an event together, it’s all the more cause for celebration, like on Saturday night, when they attended GO Campaign’s 2023 Gala in Los Angeles, where they walked the red carpet arm-in-arm and remained close throughout the evening.

The actor kept all the attention on his girlfriend at the event, showing up in an all-black look featuring a black suit with an unbuttoned shirt underneath. Waterhouse, then, brought a bit of intrigue to the couple with a completely sheer, burgundy dress, placing a matching bralette underneath. Clearly, the model-turned-musician-turned-actress got a little chilly in her breezy number, because once inside the event, she covered up in Pattinson’s jacket. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, you can see Waterhouse cozying up in the blazer while chatting and laughing with Pattinson and other gala guests.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

It seems like the dress code is sheer every time Waterhouse steps out with Pattinson. Their red carpet debut as a couple came just last year at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt, to which Waterhouse wore a mauve slip dress with a ruffled sheer overlay. A few months later, they stepped out again at the 2023 Met Gala, with the Daisy Jones actor opting for a—you guessed it—see-through, embroidered Fendi dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s penultimate collection with the brand.

It’s ironic that Waterhouse gravitates toward sheer looks when with Pattinson, because the pair are the opposite of transparent when it comes to speaking about their relationship. Back in February 2023, though, the actress did open up more about Pattinson. “I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she told The Sunday Times. She went on to explain that in order to keep the spark alive, they never spend more than two months apart, even when they’re both working. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him,” she said. “Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”