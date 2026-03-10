If the Internet is convinced Zendaya secretly married Tom Holland, her latest style moment certainly isn’t helping quiet the rumors. Amid whispers that wedding bells may have already rung between the long-time couple, Zendaya arrived at Louis Vuitton’s latest runway show dressed like a bride who skipped straight to the after-party.

Zendaya stepped out to the French brand’s fall 2026 presentation at the Louvre today in a stark white shirt dress. Up top, the design followed the construction of a button-down, with an exaggerated collar and cuffs, and flowed into a high-low skirt with gathering. Instead of “something blue,” Zendaya added black accents to her dress with a cinched belt and her go-to Louboutin heels. Although she kept her left hand inside her pocket while posing for photos, she was seen with a delicate gold band on that finger once she took her place on the front row.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

Zendaya’s Paris outing comes amid chatter that she and Holland, who have been together since 2021, tied the knot in private. The buzz picked up at the 2026 Actor Awards where the actor’s stylist and Image Architect Law Roach fueled the speculation. “The wedding has already happened,” Law told Access Hollywood. “You missed it.” When asked if his claims were true, the stylist replied with a laugh, “It's very true!”

So far neither Zendaya or Holland have confirmed the details (the Euphoria star’s mom did comment on the situation in a now-deleted Instagram story) but Zendaya’s wedding white appearance at Paris Fashion Week is only keeping the rumor mill spinning.

If nothing else, the look made a convincing case that Zendaya has already entered her newlywed era—or that she’s giving method dressing for The Drama, her new A24 film in which she plays a bride whose wedding goes awry, a trial run.