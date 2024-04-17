Zendaya’s Lingerie Dress Is Fit For a Princess

Zendaya is giving a whole new meaning to “love.” Last night, the actress tried a different take of red carpet theme dressing—one that was less tenniscore, more va-va-voom—during the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers.

Zendaya touched down on the step and repeat in a custom lingerie gown from Vera Wang. The bodice of her dress went all in on corsetry finishes. Her lacy bustier was designed with sheer inserts, thin spaghetti straps, and garter details that fell loosely onto the bottom part of the dress. The bottom half of the dress, however, was more princess-style with a billowing pink and black skirt. She finished the look with simple makeup, a casual updo, and a selection of her go-to Bulgari jewels.

The actress and her Image Architect Law Roach have gone all in on method dressing during the Challengers press tour. And, while it may less evident than some of her athleisure moments, this Vera Wang look certainly continues that streak. Her dress taps into the seductive side of her character Tashi Duncan who, in addition to being embroiled in a love triangle, does wear quite a bit of lingerie in the film.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After doing her thing on the red carpet—where everyone from Tina Knowles to tennis legend Venus Williams made stylish appearances—Zendaya served up another jaw-dropping fashion moment for an after party. This time, she went down a more traditional method dressing route in a tennis ball yellow confection.

She sported a neon party dress from the Grecian designer Celia Kritharioti. The piece featured a halter neckline, accented by a belly-button grazing cut and a 3D tennis ball embellishment, as well as a steep center slit. Like Zendaya’s premiere look, glam was again kept simple and au naturale.

Zendaya has been traversing the globe over the past few weeks in anticipation of her latest project. She just touched back down stateside after staging an all-white style masterclass in Europe. And with Challengers hitting theaters next week, she’s clearly saved some of her most statement looks for last.