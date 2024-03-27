All Of Zendaya’s Challengers Press Tour Looks So Far

Quiet, please. Fresh off the success of her Dune: Part Two press tour, Zendaya is back on the move to promote her upcoming tennis flick, Challengers. And given that Zendaya’s playing a savvy tennis professional, Tashi, in the film the actress and her stylist Law Roach have taken a very different approach when compared to her sci-fi-tinged Dune fashion.

So far, there’s been plenty of sequins, thigh-high slits, and some very on-theme tennis references. The actress has channeled several aspects of the historic sport—from Wimbledon’s iconic green to tennis whites—as well as athleisure details like ribbed underwear, polo shirts, and striped boxer briefs.

As Zendaya and her co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, traverse the globe in anticipation of Challengers’ theatrical release, see all of the actress’ press tour looks, below.

Lacoste @warnerbrosau For press rounds in Sydney, Australia, Zendaya and Roach tapped Lacoste’s new creative director Pelagia Kolotouros to create this sheer, all-white moment. The look consisted of high-waisted briefs, a matching tank top, and a blinged-out sheer skirt. Lacoste, of course, has outfitted many legendary tennis players on the court—from Venus Williams to Novak Djokovic and brand founder René Lacoste.

Elisabetta Franchi, Louboutin, Bulgari @lawroach During her stay in Australia, the actress took a breather from her form-fitting gowns to slip into a more casual look courtesy of Elisabetta Franchi. The actress dressed up a pair of the brand’s striped boxer shorts with a matching button down, Bulgari jewels, and white Louboutin pumps.