Zendaya’s Challengers press tour fashion just keeps getting better. And shorter. After re-creating a Venus and Serena Williams fashion moment yesterday, the actress was back at it just a few hours later. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya offered a CEO spin on the no pants trend. Courtesy of the early ’90s, of course.

Zendaya slipped into a vintage blazer from Ralph Lauren’s spring 1992 runway show. Her double-breasted jacket, designed in slate gray office fabrics, featured exaggerated power shoulders and black buttons. The actress paired the piece, which finished around the mid-thigh area, with a white Oxford shirt, a patterned neck tie, and a dotted handkerchief. Zendaya’s go-to Louboutin pumps provided a sleek finish to the outfit as did her bronzed, dewy glam and voluminous ponytail.

Wearing nothing but a blazer might be one of the less fussy ways to approach the no pants trend—especially when compared to something like the high-fashion tighty whities Zendaya wore in March. But, here, Zendaya’s interpretation goes beyond the status quo. The cut of her jacket, statement shoulders up top accented by a tiny nipped waist, is an interesting mix between traditional men’s suiting and a bombshell businesswoman. And that’s not even mentioning the jacket’s vintage bonafides.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The piece was modeled on the catwalk by the legendary ’90s super Yasmeen Ghauri as part of Ralph Lauren’s spring 1992 collection. The designer showed the piece with white dress pants, a more traditional take on workwear, as well as a patterned tie that differed slightly from the one Zendaya wore.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has slipped into vintage Ralph Lauren while serving up her Challengers looks. During a photo call in Milan, the actress sported another archival gem in the form of a halterneck tennis dress. Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are no strangers to the world of vintage fashion. Or theme dressing, for that matter. But it’s rather fitting that they’ve chosen vintage RL not once, but twice in the span a few days. Lauren’s designs are timeless, no doubt, but he’s also one of the original tastemakers of American sportswear.