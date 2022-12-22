Zendaya’s job is not a joke, she’s certainly not broke, and her love life is anything but DOA, according to the tabloids—but style-wise, she’ll always be there for you. She can channel almost any era of vintage with ease, but yesterday, the 26-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off a look that left us thinking of, well, Friends reruns.

Over the weekend at an event with some Euphoria co-stars, Zendaya debuted a new, shorter haircut streaked in blonde highlights. On the red carpet, the cut was straightened and smooth—undoubtedly fresh from a stylist’s magic hands—and channeled classic Hollywood glamour. But in a more casual Instagram Reel the star uploaded yesterday, the cut was worn more casually and wavier. It wasn’t quite Jenifer Aniston’s famous “The Rachel” haircut, but was definitely part of the same genre. It was like if a person in the ’90s went to her hairdresser and said, “I kind of want the vibe of ‘The Rachel,’ but I don’t want to be like every other woman on earth right now, so just change it up and give me something a bit different.” The flash lighting used in Zendaya’s Reel serves to bring out the highlights in hair.

But it was really the clothing that completed the “Central Perk Girl Style” feeling. Zendaya wore a slightly embellished and subtly pinstriped vest over a white babydoll t-shirt. A slim beaded necklace finished the look.

Anyone familiar with ’90s sitcoms knows wardrobe stylists loved nothing more than putting a young woman in a casual vest, and Friends was no exception. Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, and Monica Geller may have all had completely different personalities, but the wardrobe department figured they all shared a love for a good vest.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Denim vests, suit vests, sweater vests, crochet vests—whatever kind of vest, the girls of Central Perk were all over this particular style. Especially during the earlier seasons; even Joey, Chandler and Ross were known to favor a vest every once in a while. Now, Zendaya is making her mark and reviving the trend.