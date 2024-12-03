Awards Season kicked off with a bang last night at the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York City. Leading the way was none other than Zendaya, whose red carpet look happened to pay homage to one of the year’s most buzz-worthy films, Challengers, in a rather understated fashion.

Zendaya, who received the Gotham Awards’s Spotlight Tribute honor, looked chic in a custom white gown from Louis Vuitton. It featured a halter neck silhouette and a completely open backside. Zendaya accented the minimal design with Bulgari jewelry and matching pumps.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

This simple, ’90s-inspired dress might come as a surprise to those familiar with Zendaya’s track record this year with her Dune and Challengers press tours—the actress would regularly pop up on the red carpet in elaborate, and very often choice vintage, looks.

And while her dress last night might not be the most obvious example of method dressing, Zendaya’s long-time stylist Law Roach explained that it was actually a subtle nod to her Challengers character, Tashi Duncan.

“It feels in the same vein as this character we created for Tashi Duncan, but it’s not as character-driven as the press tour,” he told Vogue of the Louis Vuitton confection, adding “It’s a little carry-over—maybe it’s Tashi a few years later. But it’s mostly Zendaya, and where she is right now.”

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With lead roles in two of 2024’s most talked about films, it’s shaping up to be a busy awards season for Zendaya. Last night alone, Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve was also awarded a Spotlight Tribute honor while Zendaya’s co-star Timothée Chalamet took home the Visionary Tribute. Though Chalamet’s award was for his role in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, not Dune.

As for how Zendaya and Roach are gearing up for the 2025 Awards Season? The stylist and “Image Architect” keyed W in on things during a recent interview. “I am preparing...kind of,” he said. “I am just so excited for her and I’m excited to entertain people again. I feel like it's been ages since the press tour.”