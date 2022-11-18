The cutout dress has many forms, but the diamond torso cutout-style has taken supremacy on the red carpet this year. While many people have worn this look, actress and director Zoë Kravitz still managed to make it all her own at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The all-black gown by Anthony Vaccarello featured belled sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and a belly-baring design. The gown’s hem just brushed the floor, hiding her black heels. The Batman star was wearing diamond stud earrings, winged eyeliner, and a pale pink lip, with a fresh pixie cut featuring some feathery bangs.

Kravitz was recently interviewed by GQ about her upcoming film, Pussy Island, which is where she connected wiith boyfriend Channing Tatum. Kravitz had recently divorced Karl Glusman, who she married in 2019 after many years together.

“I just learned to think about who I am and what I want,” Kravitz said of her sudden relationship changes. “You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do. It’s a hard question to ask yourself: ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself.”

Of Tatum, she said, “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”