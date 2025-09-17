Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Are Living La Dolce Vita in Italy

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are back to where it all started. This week, the alleged couple is continuing to enjoy a getaway together in Italy—the location of their first public sighting that sent the internet into a tizzy.

After accompanying Kravitz on her Caught Stealing press tour and taking very long walks together around Brooklyn, Styles and Kravitz have now taken a major step forward by vacationing together. Yesterday, they were seen on a romantic stroll around Argentario in Tuscany. For the occasion, Kravitz leaned into classic summer style with a white linen maxi dress, a black knit bucket hat, and cherry red flats. Styles, meanwhile, also wore summer linens—in the form of a white button-down shirt—and mid-wash jeans with a black belt. He styled the vacation look with a purple hat, glasses, and black penny loafers.

On Sunday, the pair started their Italian holiday in Rome: scouring the city’s boutiques, soaking in its ancient sites, and displaying loads of PDA. Kravitz again slipped into her bright flats for the date, this time opting to pair them with a black LBD, matching cardigan, and a raffia handbag. Styles, for his part, carried the duo’s souvenirs on his shoulder and sported a forest green sweatshirt, jeans, and slip-on shoes.

Reports vary as to the seriousness of Kravitz and Styles’s relationship. While some insiders suggest that they’re simply “hooking up” others are adamant that they are officially an item. Whatever the case may be, Italy (and Rome in particular) definitely has a special meaning for the pair.

In late August, at the height of Kravitz’s Caught Stealing press tour, she and Styles were spotted in Rome, hand-in-hand. The scene caused an uproar online, and just days later, they were making out in a nightclub in London.

As the Italians say—that’s amore.