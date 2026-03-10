Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are kicking off spring in sync—statement coats, merch, and all. Out enjoying the sunny weather in New York City yesterday, the duo took their coordinated approach to couple style out for a spin.

Styles kicked off his look with a pair of white raver-style glasses, a hallmark of the visual language of his just-released album Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally. The rest of the outfit was a bit more “everyday” with a navy hoodie layered under a nylon Prada jacket. Blue jeans, a tote bag, and Styles’s beloved Adidas Sambas completed the look.

Kravitz also abided by a similarly layered formula. The actor and director chose a white sundress as her base layer, before slipping on a tailored wool coat over top. She accessorized with The Row ballet flats and rounded glasses that tied in her partner’s opticals. But the real standout was her hat.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Kravitz sported a black baseball cap with the word “Kiss” emblazoned across the front in white lettering. While the hat appears to be unavailable to the public right now, it’s plausible Kravitz had early access to the merch from her boyfriend’s upcoming, 67-date “Together, Together” Tour.

Since hard-launching their romance in late August, Kravitz and Styles have been in sync when it comes to off-duty fashion. Whether they’re in Rome, London, or Brooklyn, the couple abides by a formula of simple, elevated basics. They love baggy, slouchy denim, practical footwear, and roomy tote bags to accommodate for their various dates.

To borrow a lyric from Styles’s “Aperture,” the couple’s style simply “belong together.”