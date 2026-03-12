Zoë Kravitz just proved that repeating an outfit isn’t necessarily a fashion sin. Out and about in New York City this week, the actor and director re-purposed a pair of ’90s dress pants, a practical designer bag, and sleek black boots. The twist? She repurposed the same elements into another outfit 24 hours later.

Kravitz was spotted today in a pair of slightly-flared trousers pared with a trusty Arc'teryx zip-up track jacket. For even more warmth (the city is experiencing a bit of a chill following that glimpse of spring weather earlier this week), she layered a suede chestnut brown coat over top. The robe-style piece had shaggy trim along the neck, nodding to the recent surge of fur-trimmed knits worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Kravitz slung a roomy Saint Laurent tote over her shoulder and finished the look with structured glasses.

Look familiar? That feeling of déjà vu is warranted.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Out for a solo stroll just the day before, Kravitz wored the same pants, boots, and bag—just styled with the slightest of alterations. Instead of a fur-lined top coat, she slipped on a breezy khaki trench, styled with a roomy white Oxford shirt underneath. She even had on black glasses, although this pair appeared to be slightly more rounded than her latest version.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

No, celebrities and royals re-wearing their clothing isn’t new. Cate Blanchett has recycled her fanciest red carpet looks countless time over the years, and Kate Middleton has made rewears part of royal life in an attempt to promote sustainability and keep focus on her charitable work rather than her fashion choices.

But Kravitz’s approach to the outfit repeat is different. It speaks to a more everyday way of dressing (for us gen-pop folks, that is) via a capsule wardrobe that feels refreshingly normal. After all, with a bag, pants, and boots this good, why wouldn’t you reach for them again? And in Kravitz’s case, again.