In New York, winter is bitterly holding. Over at Paris Fashion Week, however, Bella Hadid is already getting a jump on the trend forecast for spring. Seen leaving the Hôtel de Crillon this afternoon, the runway star stepped out in her signature polished uniform topped off with cardigan that might make both your grandmother and stateside fashion girls envious.

Hadid based her look around a knit cardigan featuring brown (likely faux) fur trim along the collar and cuffs. She buttoned the mint green piece at the neckline and allowed the rest to stay open, offering a peek at the white baby tee she layered underneath. From Jennifer Lawrence to Anya Taylor-Joy, knit shrugs with plush trims have been all the rage of late. Their appeal as a transitional staple is clear as they add texture and warmth without the bulk of a full coat.

Elsewhere, the model continued her long-held advocacy for the return of bell-bottom jeans, wearing a pair of flared mid-wash denim. She elevated the pants, which she cinched with a thick brown belt, with caramel brown stilettos. Hadid completed the look with black cat-eye glasses and a Saint Laurent shoulder bag. She Olsen-tucked her auburn hair into her sweater, a move that brought her curtain bangs sharply into focus.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid arrived in Paris yesterday after a whirlwind stay in Milan that included runway walks, business ventures, and lots and lots of street style. The model hit the Prada catwalk for the first time ever in Milan, all while making several outfit changes over her four walks down the runway. Off the runway, she continued the European expansion of her fragrance line, Orebella, doing so in a slate of holy grail vintage looks from Thierry Mugler and John Galliano for Dior. In between it all, Hadid also launched a capsule collection with the denim brand, Miss Sixty, doing so in a fitted Canadian tuxedo and fresh curtain bangs.

Given that Jane Birkin cemented curtain bangs as a hallmark of Parisian cool, expect Hadid’s retro fringe—and her model-off-duty wardrobe—to get plenty more camera time this week.