It has finally come, the debut of one of the most anticipated events of the year. No, not The Batman premiere—though some people may be excited for that—we’re talking the preceding press tour, and more specifically Zoë Kravitz’s time to shine.

The actress, who will take on the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ film, is already slated to host Saturday Night Live next month, and until then, she will be trotting the globe, promoting the film, and looking incredibly chic while doing it. The first stop? Paris, where Kravitz was joined by Robert Pattinson for a screening of the movie on Monday night. For the occasion, Kravitz wore a black dress from The Row pre-fall 2022, complete with a sort of structured capelet that wrapped around the actress’ shoulders. Kravitz and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, opted to keep the actress’ glam minimal, embracing The Row’s simplified chic ethos with a slick bun and a clean, dewy face.

Courtesy of The Row

The next day, Kravitz was back in action, this time attending a photo call for the film. For this occasion, Kravitz and Mukamal stuck to the black color palette, opting for an outfit that easily could have been plucked right from the film’s costume department.

In photos posted on Instagram, Kravitz enjoys the Paris view in a black leather trench from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Kravitz paired the look with the mesh undershirt originally seen with the coat on the model in the resort 2022 presentation, but opted to wear matching mesh tights and leather pumps on the bottom.

This is only the beginning of what is sure to be a long press tour with many stops around the world, but it seems Kravitz has already set the tone for her looks. There will be a lot of black, a lot of leather, and, if we had to guess, probably at least one catsuit.