Funnel neck coats are trending for winter, and Zoe Saldaña found a way to elevate the en vogue shape to an even higher fashion level. At the Avatar: Fire and Ash photo call in Paris today, the Oscar winner stepped out in a take on the silhouette that felt both architectural and effortlessly cool.

Saldaña chose look four from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring 2026 collection for Balenciaga, the designer’s debut offering for the Paris brand. The ensemble centered on a sculptural leather jacket that Saldaña wore sans shirt. It featured a plunging, criss-cross neckline and a raised collar at the back. The entire silhouette riffed on Cristóbal Balenciaga’s cocoon jacket—an early 1960s design that pushed against the trend of fitted waistlines—though in a way that translated the house’s heritage into something sharper and more contemporary.

From there, Saldaña and her stylist Petra Flannery paired her outerwear with matching black office trousers. They sat casually on her frame and were cinched with a thin gold and black belt. She completed the look with a slicked-back hairdo, Cartier jewels, and black high heels.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saldaña took a more everyday approach compared to the runway styling. The monochrome separates were paired with a structured handbag, stacked gold rings, and alien-esque goggles that Rihanna has already given her stamp of approval.

On Saldaña, her coat felt less like a micro-trend and more like a master class in how to translate runway stylings into real-world fashion.