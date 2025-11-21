For Rihanna, a reservation at the Los Angeles joint Giorgio Baldi isn’t just a chance to dine on their famous spaghetti. She always manages to turn that coveted reservation into a full-on fashion editorial. Yesterday, the Bad Gal stepped out to the famed eatery in a head-to-toe ensemble plucked straight from the runways.

Rocking her new blunt bob—a beauty callback to her “Good Girl Gone Bad” era—Rihanna started her look with a mutated leather coat from the Alexander Wang spring 2026 show. It featured a dramatic shag collar that concealed the neck and textured spikes poking out from all over. Styled on the runway sans pants, Rihanna added a floor-length maxi skirt in crisp leather for the full Matrix effect.

Accessories are never an afterthought for Rihanna, and she delivered in more ways than one. She shielded her eyes from the camera flashes in a pair of giant goggles from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut runway show for Balenciaga. Nestled in her arm was a patent leather Gucci horse bit clutch—her go-to day-to-night bag of late.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna has been a regular at Giorgio Baldi for years now—wearing everything from vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci to bold leopard jumpsuits—but her recent dinner outfits have a very distinct theme and color palette.

On Sunday, she was spotted out in Los Angeles in another pointedly goth look. She wore a black shift dress with sheer tights, which she layered with a leather Ann Demeulemeester spring 2026 duster. Her favorite Gucci purse, silver chains, and extra-long bangs finished the look.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

The recent shift to all-black is a striking one, considering the star wore predominantly light and pastel tones when pregnant with her first baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, earlier this year. But, really, is there anything Rihanna can’t pull off?