Rihanna Declares Fall the Season of Extra-Long Bangs

It’s no secret that Rihanna doesn’t follow trends, she sets them. So while the rest of the beauty world is embracing wispy fringe and face-framing layers this fall, the star has gone full steam ahead with something more extreme for the season: eyesight-obscuring, extra-long bangs.

Over the weekend, Rihanna stepped out for date night with A$AP Rocky at her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Per usual, she used the opportunity to make a statement. Cloaked in all-black, Rihanna rocked a long bob—or a lob, as the experts call it—that just hit her shoulders. The real star, however, was the jagged, piece-y fringe that fell over Rihanna’s face. Her bangs were parted down center, her ends were chopped unevenly, and the whole look seemed to conceal her vision. But hey, anything for capital-F Fashion.

To match her Gothic beauty choice, Rihanna went monochrome with the rest of her outfit. She layered a black shirt dress with matching tights, a leather trench coat, and a horsebit clutch by Gucci.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Rihanna teased her full-frontal bangs at the 2025 CFDA Awards in New York City. Attending the event with Rocky, the Fenty mogul rocked a chopped updo with a chin-length bang hanging down one side of her face. She paired the asymmetric look with an off-the-runway outfit from Alaïa’s spring 2026 show.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Angular bangs have always been a go-to in Rihanna’s beauty repertoire. Most notably, the star rocked the look during her Good Girl Gone Bad era, when she had an ear-length micro bob with jet-black curtain fringe. She’s also turned to the look several instances throughout her time in the spotlight, including way back in 2005 and during her second pregnancy in 2022.

Dramatic fringe has been a celebrity-favorite of late, with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Sabrina Carpenter all trying out the look. Rihanna, of course, took an extreme approach—one that few without the moniker of Fashion Icon would be brave enough to pull off.