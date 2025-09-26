Was Rihanna Dropping Fashion Easter Eggs That She Was Expecting a Girl?

During her third pregnancy, neither Rihanna nor her partner A$AP Rocky ever made a public declaration about whether they were expecting a boy or a girl. Though, Rihanna may have been dropping hints in plain sight.

She welcomed a baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, and it became clear she was subtly using her fashion choices as a gender reveal of sorts. Reminder, the couple already shares two boys, RZA and Riot.

After going about the early days of her pregnancy in grand but neutral fashion, Rihanna began sprinkling lots of pink into her outfits. The most prominent sign she was expecting a little girl? An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Lady” timepiece, valued at just over $100,000. Rihanna wore the watch, which features a gold band and a baby pink face, throughout her pregnancy: from her turn at the Cannes Film Festival in May all the way through to the literal birth. She was even wearing the watch in the hospital bed for Rocki’s Instagram debut.

SPOT / BACKGRID

Towards the tail end of her third term, Rihanna began upping the pink factors. The muted colors (and even baby boy blues) of her first trimester were gone, exchanged for bump-baring velour zip-ups in pink and dainty ready-to-wear.

In August, she wore perhaps the most flagrant little girl-inspired look of her entire pregnancy—a stripe blush pajama set from her line, Savage x Fenty. On her feet were Maison Margiela Tabi ballet slippers—ironically, designed in the same baby pink satin fabric that Rocki was draped in during her pregnancy announcement. Of course, her AP was prominent.

Her final maternity look on September 9—just four days before she gave birth—was in all-black. But a tutu top by Irish designer Simone Rocha had everyone anticipating a girl.

BACKGRID

Both Rihanna and Rocky had been dropping hints that they were expecting their first girl. “I’ve always wanted a girl,” the Fenty mogul admitted back in July. The Internet, too, was awash with fans speculating that she was expecting a girl based on how she carried her bump this time around.

Of course, Rihanna is not an enforcer of the strictest gender roles. The little girl is named after her father, and she also shared a picture of little pink boxing gloves beside the birth announcement.

But, as with everything Rihanna wears, there’s always a message. The signs were there all along—but some of us just weren’t looking closely enough.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images