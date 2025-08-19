For most, wearing pajamas in the daytime is tantamount to committing sin. For Rihanna, one of the most stylish women in the world, it’s just another moment to remind us she can wear absolutely anything. In Los Angeles over the weekend, the pregnant star made the case for pajamas-as-outerwear, turning bedroom basics into the ultimate street-style statement.

Rihanna, out with her oldest son, RZA, on Sunday, based her look around a pair of salmon and white stripe PJs from her line, Savage x Fenty. While one of the more casual ensembles of her third pregnancy thus far—and who can blame her?—the star elevated her laid-back set with key styling choices. On her feet, she wore a pair of Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats in a pale pink color to complement the stripes of her drawstring trousers and sleep shirt.

Always one to go big in the jewelry department, Rihanna sported heart-shaped earrings by Valentino, a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and her go-to stack of Renato Cipullo and Marie Lichtenberg necklaces. A patterned Louis Vuitton headscarf and black Bottega Veneta glasses finished the ensemble.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Throughout Rihanna’s third pregnancy, which she unveiled in May at the Met Gala, she has balanced dressier moments with laid-back, off-duty looks. But as her due date approaches, the mogul is leaning into the latter style of dress as she takes a comfort-first approach to maternity dressing.

Last week, Rihanna was again spotted out in Los Angeles in a cozy ‘fit. She wore a bubblegum pink track jacket—cropped to show off her baby bump, of course—with a pair of low-rise jeans and Timberland boots. There’s also been baggy denim, relaxed suiting, and loose-fitted shirting, all working to balance her more formal red carpet looks that she wore earlier this spring.

And if anyone came make comfort look like couture, it’s Rihanna.