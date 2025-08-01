Rihanna is expecting her third child any week now—but true to form, the mogul isn’t compromising on her signature maternity style one bit. Spotted out in Los Angeles yesterday, she ran errands in a laid-back look that effortlessly transformed classic blue jeans into a fashion statement fit for a mom

Rihanna started her outfit with a pair of dark-wash denim that she cuffed at the hem. Her trousers featured a loose fit and sat low on her hips—an easy, breezy silhouette completed with a perfectly-wrinkled dress shirt layered on top. As has become customary with Rihanna’s off-duty style, her outfit was made all the more special with her accessory choices.

For a jolt of pattern, she wore a monogrammed Valentino muffler as a headscarf. Layers of gold necklaces and bracelets added a substantial amount of bling to the look, as did Rihanna’s bold Valentino glasses. Never one to play by the rules of maternity fashion, Rihanna wore a pair of kitten heel sandals to complete her look.

Blackbelts / BACKGRID

After announcing her third pregnancy in peak style at the Met Gala in May, Rihanna has only doubled down on her fashion-forward maternity looks in the weeks since. The star has had her fair share of time on the red carpet, with appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and premieres for the Smurfs movie. But in between those formal moments have been a slew of street style looks, too. During Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, Rihanna provided a masterclass in pregnancy dressing, turning everything from polo shirts with popped collars to acid-wash denim into opportunities to show off her baby bump.

In Rihanna’s world, anything can become a maternity staple—even carpenter’s jeans and kitten heels.