Rihanna Does Logomania With a Maternity Twist

For her latest maternity look, Rihanna is mixing business with logomania. Out in Beverly Hills yesterday, the pregnant star showed off her signature bump-baring style while shopping for baby clothes at the English Rabbit.

Rihanna centered her look around a pinstripe blazer and a ribbed tank top that sat right on top of her budding baby bump. Below, she leaned into the cargo pants renaissance with a pair of baggy parachute trousers that sat loose on her frame. Pale pink Puma speedcats (perhaps, a tease as to the gender of her and A$AP Rocky’s third child?) added a casual touch to the look.

Building upon the 2000s feel of her men’s suit jacket and gray cargos, Rihanna carried Gucci’s padlock bag on her shoulder. The throwback piece features gold-toned hardware, brown leather trim, and the Italian label’s classic monogram GG print. The music and beauty mogul completed her look with her signature jewelry stack, gold glasses, and side-parted, chest-length hair.

@HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID

Following her pregnancy announcement in May at the Met Gala, Rihanna has only doubled down on her one-of-one maternity style in the time since. Last week, she again embraced the logomania trend while out in L.A. She wore a patterned Valentino headscarf that she made even cooler with baggy mom jeans, a loose-fitting dress shirt, and animal print sandal heels.

Early on into her third pregnancy, Rihanna was stepping out to red carpets on the regular—she attended the Cannes Film Festival with Rocky and the Smurfs premiere with her two sons, Riot and RZA. But in the weeks since, the mogul has traded her fancier pregnancy wears for off-duty looks like this one.

Even as she inches closer to her due date, she shows no signs of letting up in setting the standard for maternity fashion.