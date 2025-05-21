Rihanna Establishes Another Maternity Signature in Cannes

In true Rihanna fashion, the star isn’t concerned with silly fashion rules—whether they relate to maternity style or the new dress code just issued by the Cannes Film Festival. Following her red carpet appearance earlier this week, Rihanna was spotted out last night in a maternity outfit that was more skin than dress.

Rihanna dined with her partner A$AP Rocky at the Grande restaurant in Cannes while wearing a fitted jersey gown from Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2021 collection. The dress featured a one-shoulder bra top that connected to a long maxi skirt. The fitted piece not only showed off Rihanna’s baby bump, but it was also slit all the way up to her waist. Perhaps a slight wink at the festival’s “nudity” ban? However, those rules only apply to the actual red carpet, and not for the events surrounding the festival.

For accessories, Rihanna kept things simple with an elevated touch. She carried a structured Alaïa clutch in her hand, which she complemented with a gold wristwatch. Clear heels finished the look. Rocky, for his part, complemented Rihanna’s embrace of neutrals in a sleek, dark gray suit and Ray-Ban glasses.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Rihanna and Rocky’s dinner date comes less than 24 hours after they attended the Cannes premiere of Highest 2 Lowest (the new Spike Lee film that counts Rocky amongst the cast) in peak couple style. She’d skipped the pre-premiere red carpet, but Rihanna commanded attention when she exited the theater wearing a bright blue stretch dress from Alaïa. Her custom look was marked by bump-baring cut-outs and a leg slit on one side—though not nearly as risqué as the one seen in her dinner outfit. The beauty mogul tied in the color of her maternity dress with matching Amina Muaddi heels and Boucheron diamonds. It was Rihanna’s first time attending a premiere in Cannes since 2017 and, of course, her first time doing so while pregnant.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Between her pair of Cannes dresses, Rihanna has already laid out some key fashion signatures to keep an eye over the course of her third pregnancy: strappy sandals, midriff cut-outs, and steep leg slits.