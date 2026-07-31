Zoe Saldaña’s Bodycon Dress Shines the Brightest
Sometimes, a look is so striking it shines a bit brighter than the rest. Zoe Saldaña’s latest glowy ensemble is proof.
On Thursday, the star was spotted promoting season 3 of Paramount+’s Lioness in New York City wearing an off-the-shoulder dress that practically beamed. The skin-tight knee-length design, from Magda Butrym’s resort 2027 collection, comprised a black slip under a white sheer ruched fabric. The result was a luminous milky finish, which gleamed all the brighter when photographed with flash.
Spotted on her way from a press junket to The Tonight Show, the star kept her glam simple and straightforward, with a slicked-back bun and minimal makeup. While the dress was presented on the model with a long string of pearls, she opted instead for cool-toned statement earrings that elevated the modern eveningwear statement. Proving her styling prowess, Saldaña played with the garment’s two-toned versatility by switching up her shoes midway through the day. First, she wore Aquazzura black lace pumps. Later, she traded them for white heels with eyelet cutouts.
Throughout this week’s press tour for Lioness, the Oscar-winning actor has been stepping out in unusual textures, bold colors, and translucent layers. Earlier this week, she donned a see-through shirt and teal skirt from Willy Chavarria. A few days later, she embraced intentional wrinkles in a plunging, hyper-pleated black Balmain dress.
For her latest outing, the star put a textured, radiant twist on the classic form-fitting silhouette. Needless to say, on the Lioness press tour, Zoe Saldaña is glowing.