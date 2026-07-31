Sometimes, a look is so striking it shines a bit brighter than the rest. Zoe Saldaña’s latest glowy ensemble is proof.

On Thursday, the star was spotted promoting season 3 of Paramount+’s Lioness in New York City wearing an off-the-shoulder dress that practically beamed. The skin-tight knee-length design, from Magda Butrym’s resort 2027 collection, comprised a black slip under a white sheer ruched fabric. The result was a luminous milky finish, which gleamed all the brighter when photographed with flash.

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Spotted on her way from a press junket to The Tonight Show, the star kept her glam simple and straightforward, with a slicked-back bun and minimal makeup. While the dress was presented on the model with a long string of pearls, she opted instead for cool-toned statement earrings that elevated the modern eveningwear statement. Proving her styling prowess, Saldaña played with the garment’s two-toned versatility by switching up her shoes midway through the day. First, she wore Aquazzura black lace pumps. Later, she traded them for white heels with eyelet cutouts.

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Throughout this week’s press tour for Lioness, the Oscar-winning actor has been stepping out in unusual textures, bold colors, and translucent layers. Earlier this week, she donned a see-through shirt and teal skirt from Willy Chavarria. A few days later, she embraced intentional wrinkles in a plunging, hyper-pleated black Balmain dress.

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For her latest outing, the star put a textured, radiant twist on the classic form-fitting silhouette. Needless to say, on the Lioness press tour, Zoe Saldaña is glowing.