Zoe Saldaña & Margot Robbie Meet Up in Contrasting Style

Between them, Margot Robbie and Zoe Saldaña have conquered the box office. One’s a Marvel hero and an Avatar, and the other is a DC bad girl and Barbie herself. You’d think it would be some Hollywood super-producer with a bottomless checkbook that brought them together for a blockbuster—but the pair actually crossed paths last night during Design Week in Milan, of all places. Attending RH Milan’s launch event for its soaring Gallery on Corso Venezia flagship, the pair took too contrasting paths to dressing.

Saldaña stepped out in a long-sleeved marigold dress by Saint Laurent for the occasion. Swirling gold foiled lace brought a touch of ornate glamour to the piece. Little black pointed-toe pumps and black nylons added on a style exclamation point.

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Meanwhile, Robbie leaned into Italy’s tailoring roots with a deep gray Armani suit. Her set included an oversized blazer and wide-legged trousers layered over a light gray turtleneck shirt and charcoal sweater vest. The neutral pieces were punctuated by a deep red leather belt and woven burgundy loafers, with an eclectic edge from a crab-shaped brooch.

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While Saldaña’s attire veered the decoratively feminine route, Robbie’s nodded to the city’s rich suiting industry and menswear culture. Both looks were fitting for the occasion during Design Week, which celebrates the latest lifestyle, home, and interior design collection and advancements from numerous brands.

Robbie and Saldaña’s Milan moment also marks the latest appearance by both stars, notably following Robbie’s romance-inspired press tour for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights. Hopefully it’s only the beginning of their red carpet rounds this summer.