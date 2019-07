In the age of peak television, the Emmy nominees are often more glitzy and glamorous than your average Oscars. This year is no exception, with true Hollywood A-Listers like Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), Amy Adams (*Sharp Objects*) and Hugh Grant (*A Very English Scandal*) scoring nominations for their excursions onto the small screen. Of course, television royalty like Julia Louis-Dreyfus (her final nomination for *Veep*), Viola Davis (*How To Get Away With Murder*), and Bill Hader (*Barry*) also held their own. Meanwhile, first time acting nominees like Phoebe Waller-Bridge (*Fleabag*), [Julia Garner](https://www.wmagazine.com/story/julia-garner-ozark-netflix-ruth) (*Ozark*), and Sophie Turner (her first nomination for *Game of Thrones*) promise to shake things up. You’ll have to wait until the September awards ceremony to see them all dolled up in the designer finery on the red carpet, but in the meantime you can look back at many of the nominee’s portraiture from the pages (both paper and digital) of *W* magazine as shot by some of the world’s best photographers.