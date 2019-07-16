The 2019 Emmy Nominees in The Pages of W

In the age of peak television, the Emmy nominees are often more glitzy and glamorous than your average Oscars. This year is no exception, with true Hollywood A-Listers like Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), Amy Adams (*Sharp Objects*) and Hugh Grant (*A Very English Scandal*) scoring nominations for their excursions onto the small screen. Of course, television royalty like Julia Louis-Dreyfus (her final nomination for *Veep*), Viola Davis (*How To Get Away With Murder*), and Bill Hader (*Barry*) also held their own. Meanwhile, first time acting nominees like Phoebe Waller-Bridge (*Fleabag*), [Julia Garner](https://www.wmagazine.com/story/julia-garner-ozark-netflix-ruth) (*Ozark*), and Sophie Turner (her first nomination for *Game of Thrones*) promise to shake things up. You’ll have to wait until the September awards ceremony to see them all dolled up in the designer finery on the red carpet, but in the meantime you can look back at many of the nominee’s portraiture from the pages (both paper and digital) of *W* magazine as shot by some of the world’s best photographers.
Michelle Williams nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, April 2012.

Milo Ventimiglia nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

Mahershala Ali nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Bill Hader nominated for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Ari Marcopoulos for W Magazine, February 2008.

Rachel Brosnahan nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, May 2018.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2016.

Kit Harington Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2016.

Amy Adams nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

James Corden nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Ash Kingston for W Magazine, October 2016.

Betty Gilpen nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Barrett Sweger for W Magazine, July 2017.

Michael Douglas nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, February 2011.

Benicio del Toro nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, October 2015.

Angela Bassett nominated for Outstanding Narrator. Photograph by Latoya Ruby Frazier for W Magazine, March 2019.

Hugh Grant nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Ellen Von Unwerth for W Magazine, October 2016.

Sandra Oh nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, September 2016.

Ben Whishaw nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Ronald Dick for W Magazine, August 2008.

Patricia Arquette nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Alex Prager for W Magazine, May 2017.

Sam Rockwell nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2018.

Viola Davis nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2012.

Jodie Comer nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

Margaret Qualley nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. Photograph by Thomas Whiteside for W Magazine, April 2016.

Sophie Turner nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Cole Sprouse for W Magazine, July 2017.

Julia Garner nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Robert Maxwell for W Magazine, September 2015.

